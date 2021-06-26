LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

