4,113 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

