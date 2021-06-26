Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Gryphon Capital Income Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.007.

