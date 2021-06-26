Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

UBX opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $238.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

