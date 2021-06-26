Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETTYF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

