Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

Argan has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of AGX opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

In other Argan news, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $50,875.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.