BMO US Put Write ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

BMO US Put Write ETF stock opened at C$15.44 on Friday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1-year low of C$14.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.11.

