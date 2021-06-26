Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Plans $0.09 Final Dividend

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Abacus Property Group
