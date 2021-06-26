Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Declares Final Dividend of $0.33

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.
About Ricegrowers
