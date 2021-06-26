Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

