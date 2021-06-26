Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $1.26. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE PAG opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

