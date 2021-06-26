Step Finance Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $234,344.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00166568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00094780 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,487.19 or 1.00238090 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

