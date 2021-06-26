Lido Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,963,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $312.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

