iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

