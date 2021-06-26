Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,340 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Alliant Energy worth $111,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.13 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

