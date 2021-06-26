Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 20,440 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $112,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Littelfuse by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Littelfuse by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,303 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $247.43 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

