Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $97.56 Million Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $97,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter.

ELY opened at $33.57 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

