Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells $132,227.92 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $88,230.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

CHRA stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

