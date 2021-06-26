Insider Buying: Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.60 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of A$72,000.00 ($51,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Get Advance NanoTek alerts:

Advance NanoTek Company Profile

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance NanoTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance NanoTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.