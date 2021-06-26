Insider Buying: Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.60 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of A$72,000.00 ($51,428.57).
The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.
Advance NanoTek Company Profile
Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Advance NanoTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance NanoTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.