ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 75 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00.

ServiceNow stock opened at $544.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

