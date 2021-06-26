Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $29,162.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,228 shares in the company, valued at $596,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.59. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

