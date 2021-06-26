Noir 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $709.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $382,570.88 and approximately $709.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00199290 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00034569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,519,183 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

