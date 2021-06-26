Scrypta (LYRA) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $103,484.74 and $8.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005059 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,218,816 coins and its circulating supply is 17,418,816 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.