PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.72. PVH also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.18 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

