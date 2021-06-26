153,807 Shares in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYP. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,744,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCYP opened at $9.95 on Friday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

