Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 141,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $7,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,744,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,738,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,183,000.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

LGACU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.