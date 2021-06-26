Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMGCU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $9,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $8,872,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $7,566,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

