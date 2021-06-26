Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 125,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMAOU opened at $10.34 on Friday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

