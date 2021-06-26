Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,310,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $57.24 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.