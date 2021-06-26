Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $13,693,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 286.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,556,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 1,153,395 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 34.9% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 1,715,728 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.07 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

