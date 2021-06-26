31,183 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Yum China by 2.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

YUMC stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

