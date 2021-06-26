Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $2,384,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sabre by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SABR opened at $13.16 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

