Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,996 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ELS opened at $75.74 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

