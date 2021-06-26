Amalgamated Bank Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after buying an additional 232,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,553,000 after buying an additional 178,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of TXT opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

