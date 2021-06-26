Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $59,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,473.54 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,226.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

