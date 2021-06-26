PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sameer Dholakia Sells 4,023 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PD stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

