Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,463,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,232,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,521,000 after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

