Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells 15,270 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 15,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $245,694.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,130,891 shares in the company, valued at $18,196,036.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $539,807.37.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIND shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $5,632,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

