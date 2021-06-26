Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 194.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

