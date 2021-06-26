Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $63.82 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 178,316 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $63,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

COO opened at $396.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.27. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.