Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 16,756 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.07% of Simulations Plus worth $77,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $90.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

