Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,008,873 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,978,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,008,873 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.41% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $81,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after buying an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,108 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.