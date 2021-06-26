Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $72.45 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,119 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.41 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.28. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

