RAMP Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $52.81 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00052810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.00589472 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00038629 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,806,250 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars.

