CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

