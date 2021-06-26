Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,115 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $3,434,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 148.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 236,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 141,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 148,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 971,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,427 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.