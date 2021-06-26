Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 8,788 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $114.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

