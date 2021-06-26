Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 3,091 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 228,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE CAH opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

