Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 638,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after purchasing an additional 608,344 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

