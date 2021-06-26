Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of DVN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 129.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

